Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 1:43PM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.