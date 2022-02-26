Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 8:41AM PST until February 26 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa
Monica Range and Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

