Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 3:33AM PST until February 26 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley,
Ventura County Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.