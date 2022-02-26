Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 3:33AM PST until February 26 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley,

Ventura County Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.