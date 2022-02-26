Beach Hazards Statement issued February 26 at 8:04PM PST until February 28 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected
due to elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet.
Surf will be highest on west facing beaches.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large
breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and
capsize small boats near shore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
