Beach Hazards Statement issued February 26 at 8:04PM PST until February 28 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected

due to elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet.

Surf will be highest on west facing beaches.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and

capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.