Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:59AM PST until February 26 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 29 degrees, lowest in the Ojai Valley. For the Wind Advisory,

areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning.

For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause

hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will

be frosted.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.