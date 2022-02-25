Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 1:15PM PST until February 26 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.