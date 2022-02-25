Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 1:15PM PST until February 26 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.