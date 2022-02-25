Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 1:15PM PST until February 26 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.