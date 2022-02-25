Freeze Warning issued February 25 at 5:18AM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
CCA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 degrees, lowest in the Ojai Valley. For the Wind Advisory,
areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning.
For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause
hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be
frosted.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for
extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.