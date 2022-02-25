Freeze Warning issued February 25 at 5:18AM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
CCA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast, San Luis Obispo
County Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can
cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields
will be frosted.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for
extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.