Freeze Warning issued February 25 at 5:18AM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

CCA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast, San Luis Obispo

County Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can

cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields

will be frosted.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.