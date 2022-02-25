Freeze Warning issued February 25 at 2:59AM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 degrees, lowest in the Ojai Valley. For the Wind Advisory,
areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning.
For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause
hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will
be frosted.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for
extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.
Comments