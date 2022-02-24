Hard Freeze Warning issued February 24 at 12:03AM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 21 and 28 degrees are
expected, coldest in the Ojai Valley.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause
hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be
frosted.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.