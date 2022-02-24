Hard Freeze Warning issued February 24 at 12:03AM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 20 and 28 are
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Valley and Cuyama Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.