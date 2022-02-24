Freeze Warning issued February 24 at 2:24PM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. Coldest
temperatures in the Ojai Valley.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause
hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be
frosted.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for
extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.
Comments