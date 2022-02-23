Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 11:49AM PST until February 23 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one

inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa

Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…This will be the coldest storm that we have seen so

far this winter season, with the potential for widespread

snow/ice impacts across many of our lower elevation passes which

could make for difficult travel with potential delays or road

closures. Major roadways that will likely have snow/ice impacts

include a large portion of Interstate 5 from the Grapevine to

Castaic, and Highway 33 across the Ventura county mountains.

If traveling to the mountains, please remember to bring extra

food, warm clothing, and chains. Slow down and use caution while

traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.