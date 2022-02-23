Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 8:59PM PST until February 24 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa

Monica Range and Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.