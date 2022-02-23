Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 3:43PM PST until February 24 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments