Hard Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 8:59PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 18 expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe
damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to
unprotected pets or livestock.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.