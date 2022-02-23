Hard Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 8:09PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 21 and 28 degrees are

expected, coldest in the Ojai Valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause

hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be

frosted.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.