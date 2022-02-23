Hard Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 8:09PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 20 and 28 are

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.