Hard Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 3:43PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 18 expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama

Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe

damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected

pets or livestock.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.