* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees are

expected, coldest in the Conejo Valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coastal Valleys.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.