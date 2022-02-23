Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 8:09PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast and San Luis Obispo

County Central Coast.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.