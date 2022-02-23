Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 3:43PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the
Ojai Valley.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause
hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be
frosted.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for
extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.