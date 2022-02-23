Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 3:42AM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…For the late night and morning hours through 9 AM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can
cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields
will be frosted.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for
extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.