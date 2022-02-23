Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 1:07PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the

Ojai Valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can

cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields

will be frosted.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.