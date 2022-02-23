Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 1:07PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for
extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.
