Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 1:07PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.