Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:07 pm

Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 1:07PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for
extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.

Alerts
Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content