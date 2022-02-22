Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 7:49PM PST until February 23 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow and icy road conditions expected. Total snow

accumulations of a dusting to one inch on the valley floor and

1 to 2 inches in the foothills. Snow levels will lower to

around 1500 feet tonight. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will

also cause dangerous wind chill readings and locally reduced

visibilities in blowing snow.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…This will be the coldest storm that we have seen so

far this winter season, with the potential for widespread

snow/ice impacts across many of our lower elevation passes which

could make for difficult travel with potential delays or road

closures. Major roadways that will likely have snow/ice impacts

include Highways 41, 46, and 58. Interior portions of Highway

101 may also experience a dusting of snow on Tuesday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.