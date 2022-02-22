Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:09AM PST until February 23 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow and icy road conditions expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected across the mountains,

with local amounts up to 5 inches possible. Snow level starting

3500 to 4000 feet this morning, falling to 2000 feet and

locally lower later tonight into Wednesday morning. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph will also cause dangerous wind chill

readings and locally reduced visibilities in blowing snow.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…This will be the coldest storm that we have seen so

far this winter season, with the potential for widespread

snow/ice impacts across many of our lower elevation passes which

could make for difficult travel with potential delays or road

closures. Major roadways that will likely have snow/ice impacts

include a large portion of Interstate 5 from the Grapevine to

Castaic, Highway 14 through the Soledad Canyon, and Highway 33

across the Ventura county mountains.

If traveling to the mountains, please remember to bring extra

food, warm clothing, and chains. Slow down and use caution while

traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.