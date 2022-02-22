Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:09AM PST until February 23 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow and icy road conditions expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected across the mountains,
with local amounts up to 5 inches possible. Snow level starting
3500 to 4000 feet this morning, falling to 2000 feet and
locally lower later tonight into Wednesday morning. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph will also cause dangerous wind chill
readings and locally reduced visibilities in blowing snow.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…This will be the coldest storm that we have seen so
far this winter season, with the potential for widespread
snow/ice impacts across many of our lower elevation passes which
could make for difficult travel with potential delays or road
closures. Major roadways that will likely have snow/ice impacts
include a large portion of Interstate 5 from the Grapevine to
Castaic, Highway 14 through the Soledad Canyon, and Highway 33
across the Ventura county mountains.
If traveling to the mountains, please remember to bring extra
food, warm clothing, and chains. Slow down and use caution while
traveling.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.