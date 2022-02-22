Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:09AM PST until February 23 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow and icy road conditions expected. Total snow
accumulations of a dusting to one inch on the valley floor and 1
to 2 inches in the foothills. Snow levels will start around 2500
feet this afternoon, then lower to around 1500 feet tonight.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will also cause dangerous wind
chill readings and locally reduced visibilities in blowing snow.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…This will be the coldest storm that we have seen so
far this winter season, with the potential for widespread
snow/ice impacts across many of our lower elevation passes which
could make for difficult travel with potential delays or road
closures. Major roadways that will likely have snow/ice impacts
include Highways 41, 46, and 58. Interior portions of Highway
101 may also experience a dusting of snow on Tuesday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.