Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:09AM PST until February 23 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow and icy road conditions expected. Total snow
accumulations of a dusting to one inch on the valley floor and
1 to 2 inches in the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph in the Antelope Valley will also cause dangerous wind
chill readings and locally reduced visibilities in blowing
snow.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley and Antelope Valley.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…This will be the coldest storm that we have seen so
far this winter season, with the potential for widespread
snow/ice impacts across many of our lower elevation passes which
could make for difficult travel with potential delays or road
closures. Major roadways that will likely have snow/ice impacts
include Highways 14, 138, and 166.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.