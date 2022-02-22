Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:02PM PST until February 23 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow and icy road conditions expected. Total snow

accumulations of a dusting to one inch on the valley floor and 1

to 2 inches in the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in

the Cuyama Valley and as high as 50 mph in the Antelope Valley

will also cause dangerous wind chill readings and locally

reduced visibilities in blowing snow.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley and Antelope Valley.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…This will be the coldest storm that we have seen so

far this winter season, with the potential for widespread

snow/ice impacts across many of our lower elevation passes which

could make for difficult travel with potential delays or road

closures. Major roadways that will likely have snow/ice impacts

include Highways 14, 138, and 166.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.