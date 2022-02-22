Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 3:19PM PST until February 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected. Winds strongest in the west canyons and hills.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that
will be impacted by strong winds include Highways 101, 154 and
192…as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.