Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 3:19PM PST until February 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

expected. Winds strongest in the west canyons and hills.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult. Gusty winds

could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown

down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that

will be impacted by strong winds include Highways 101, 154 and

192…as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.