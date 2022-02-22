Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 3:19PM PST until February 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40

mph expected. Strongest nearest the coast.

* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys,

Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast including

Downtown Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.