Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 3:19PM PST until February 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28 expected mainly around Ojai. For the Wind Advisory, west
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause
hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be
frosted.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for
extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.