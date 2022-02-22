Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 3:03AM PST until February 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 are possible.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 6 PM
PST this evening. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late tonight
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.