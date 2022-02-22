Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 3:03AM PST until February 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 24 are possible.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 6 PM

PST this evening. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late tonight

through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.