today at 8:14 am
Published 11:30 pm

Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 11:30PM PST until February 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest in the west canyons and hills.
For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and
32 degrees possible.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM PST Wednesday. For
the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday
morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for
extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.

National Weather Service

