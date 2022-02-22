Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 11:30PM PST until February 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest in the west canyons and hills.

For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and

32 degrees possible.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM PST Wednesday. For

the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.