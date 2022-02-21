Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 2:40PM PST until February 23 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow and icy road conditions expected. Total snow

accumulations of a dusting to one inch on the valley floor and 1

to 2 inches in the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in

the Antelope Valley will also cause dangerous wind chill

readings.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley and Antelope Valley.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…This will be the coldest storm that we have seen so

far this winter season, with the potential for widespread

snow/ice impacts across many of our lower elevation passes which

could make for difficult travel with potential delays or road

closures. Major roadways that will likely have snow/ice impacts

include Highways 14, 138, and 166.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.