Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 2:15PM PST until February 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected below passes and canyons. Strongest western portion
from Gaviota to Refugio.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust
will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted
by strong winds include Highways 101, 154 and 192…as well as
the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
