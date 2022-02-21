Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 2:15PM PST until February 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Strongest nearest the coast.
* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Coasts, Ventura County
Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust
will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments