Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 9:59PM PST until February 23 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow and icy road conditions expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected across the mountains,

with local amounts up to 5 inches possible in the San Gabriels.

Snow level starting 3500 to 4000 feet Tuesday morning, falling

to 2000 feet and locally lower later Tuesday night into

Wednesday morning. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will also

cause dangerous wind chill readings.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…This will be the coldest storm that we have seen so

far this winter season, with the potential for widespread

snow/ice impacts across many of our lower elevation passes which

could make for difficult travel with potential delays or road

closures. Major roadways that will likely have snow/ice impacts

include a large portion of Interstate 5 from the Grapevine to

Castaic, Highways 14 through the Soledad Canyon, and Highway 33

across the Ventura county mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As we draw closer to the event, the winter

weather advisory will likely need to be extended to the Antelope

Valley and Cuyama Valley, with potential snow and ice impacts

across Highways 14, 138, and 166.

If traveling to the mountains, please remember to bring extra

food, warm clothing, and chains. Slow down and use caution while

traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.