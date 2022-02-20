Dense Fog Advisory issued February 20 at 3:26AM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara

County Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving

conditions for morning driving along Highways 1 and 101.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.