Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 6:00AM PST until February 17 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest across the eastern Ventura County valleys
and west and north San Fernando Valley.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Gusty cross winds may affect roadways. This includes
Interstate 5 and the 23, 101, 118, 170, 210, and 405 freeways.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments