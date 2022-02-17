Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 3:33AM PST until February 17 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Gusty cross winds may affect roadways. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.