Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 3:33AM PST until February 17 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected, mainly from Ventura to the Malibu coast.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Gusty cross winds may affect roadways. This includes Pacific
Coast Highway, Highway 101, and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and
710 freeways. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.