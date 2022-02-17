Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 2:52AM PST until February 17 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Gusty cross winds may affect roadways. Tree limbs could be blown

down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.