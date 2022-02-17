Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 2:52AM PST until February 17 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected, mainly from Ventura to the Malibu coast.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Gusty cross winds may affect roadways. This includes Pacific

Coast Highway, Highway 101, and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and

710 freeways. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.