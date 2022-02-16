Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 9:24AM PST until February 17 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Strongest across the eastern Ventura County valleys

and west and north San Fernando Valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Gusty cross winds may affect roadways. This includes

Interstate 5 and the 23, 101, 118, 170, 210, and 405 freeways.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.