Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 9:24AM PST until February 17 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected, mainly from Ventura to the Malibu coast.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Gusty cross winds may affect roadways. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.