Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 6:14AM PST until February 17 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Gusty cross winds may affect roadways. This includes Interstate
5 and the 23, 101, 118, 170, 210, and 405 freeways. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.