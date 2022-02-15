Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 12:04PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to

five inches above 5000 feet, with highest amounts expected in

the eastern San Gabriels. Snow levels falling locally down to

3000 to 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and potential

travel delays. Gusty winds could affect travel on Interstate 5

and highways 14 and 33, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Up to one inch of snow accumulation could

occur on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine later this afternoon

and evening which may result in travel delays.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.